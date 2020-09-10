Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $633,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,353 shares of company stock worth $58,362,987. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 124.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 175.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.