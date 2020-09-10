Morgan E. Obrien Sells 14,350 Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $597,103.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ATEX opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 18.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix Inc has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anterix Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,981,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,017,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after buying an additional 166,421 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 644,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth $3,923,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 916.8% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 54,579 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

