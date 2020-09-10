Morgan E. Obrien Sells 9,715 Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 9,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $410,944.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 108,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 18.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix Inc has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

