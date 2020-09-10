Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $72.39 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,870.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

