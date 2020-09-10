Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MORF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $807.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. Morphic has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $90,314.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,700.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $69,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,208 shares of company stock worth $612,490 in the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Morphic by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,171,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 401,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Morphic by 133.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morphic by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

