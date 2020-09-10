Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $153.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,336 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

