Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €240.00 ($282.35).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

