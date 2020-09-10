MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. MVC Capital had a negative net margin of 105.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%.

Shares of NYSE MVC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 35,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,073. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 67.19, a current ratio of 67.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MVC Capital has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

In other news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 3,228,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $3,776,788.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MVC. TheStreet lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

