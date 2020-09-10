Myles James Watts Sells 1,200 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Director Myles James Watts sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AGM opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2,430.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

