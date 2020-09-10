Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.59 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00003626 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $2,348.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,456.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.02178934 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00781849 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012341 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000580 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

