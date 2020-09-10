NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

Shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.68. NANO DIMENSION/S shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 18,732 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.25.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 307.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in NANO DIMENSION/S in the second quarter worth $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

