National Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of LMNR opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $257.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 42.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Limoneira by 47.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter worth $128,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

