Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.00

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 196092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

NAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Longbow Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navistar International Corp will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the first quarter worth $173,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Navistar International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Navistar International by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Navistar International by 59.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Navistar International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

