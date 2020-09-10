Neenah (NYSE:NP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

NP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti upgraded Neenah from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Neenah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Neenah has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:NP opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $749.71 million, a P/E ratio of -168.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Neenah has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neenah will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $153,578.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Neenah by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Neenah by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Neenah by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

