NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetSol Technologies is a multinational provider of enterprise software and IT services to the financial services industry. NetSol helps clients to identify, evaluate and implement technology solutions to meet their strategic business challenges and maximize their bottom line. By utilizing its worldwide resources, NetSol delivers high-quality, cost-effective equipment and vehicle finance portfolio management solutions. The Company also delivers managed IT services ranging from consulting and application development to systems integration and development outsourcing. NetSol’s commitment to quality is demonstrated by its achievement of both ISO 9001 and SEI (Software Engineering Institute) CMMi (Capability Maturity Model) Level 5 assessment, a distinction shared by only 94 companies worldwide. The Company’s clients include global automakers, financial institutions, technology companies and governmental agencies. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

In other news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 17,264 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $50,238.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 692.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.43% of NetSol Technologies worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

