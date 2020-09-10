Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Achieves $27.29 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009610 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $27.29 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00124044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00242335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.86 or 0.01634069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00174089 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 27,155,120 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

