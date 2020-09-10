Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Announces Earnings Results

Newmark Security (LON:NWT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

NWT opened at GBX 1.07 ($0.01) on Thursday. Newmark Security has a one year low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.65 ($0.02). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and supplies products and services for the security of assets and personnel. It operates in two segments, Electronic and Asset Protection. The Electronic segment designs, manufactures, and distributes access-control systems comprising hardware and software for security installation companies; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems for value-added resellers.

