Nick Leschly Sells 431 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nick Leschly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get bluebird bio alerts:

On Thursday, July 2nd, Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $27,275.51.

Shares of BLUE opened at $57.34 on Thursday. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. ValuEngine lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 57.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in bluebird bio by 4,179.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,759 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in bluebird bio by 102.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after purchasing an additional 591,303 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at about $16,732,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in bluebird bio by 691.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 271,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.