Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

NSANY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

NSANY stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

