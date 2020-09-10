Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $28.34 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($28.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($28.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.55. 3,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,076. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 200,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,400,000.00. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Fun acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,302,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,134,000 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANNX. Bank of America began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

