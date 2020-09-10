Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,341,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 580,096 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 942,798 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

