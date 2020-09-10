North West (NWC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

North West (TSE:NWC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, September 11th.

North West (TSE:NWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$592.57 million for the quarter.

NWC stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. North West has a 12 month low of C$16.06 and a 12 month high of C$32.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 20.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North West from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

