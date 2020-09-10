Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 57,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.