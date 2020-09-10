Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of NWN traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,108. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Northwest Natural by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Northwest Natural by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

