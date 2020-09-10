Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:NUC opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.72. Nucleus Financial Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 182 ($2.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Nucleus Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

About Nucleus Financial Group

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

