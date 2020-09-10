Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 56,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

