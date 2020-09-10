Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.54 ($15.93).

ORA stock opened at €9.60 ($11.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.82. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

