Orest Pyshniak Sells 36,762 Shares of Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Stock

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) Senior Officer Orest Pyshniak sold 36,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.36, for a total transaction of C$638,188.32.

Orest Pyshniak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Orest Pyshniak sold 3,238 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.65, for a total transaction of C$50,674.70.

Shares of Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$18.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. Leon’s Furniture Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$416.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Ltd. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

