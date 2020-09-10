PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.45.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,191,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,989,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,379,000 after buying an additional 266,397 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 42.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,255,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,718,000 after buying an additional 669,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $3,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

