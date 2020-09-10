Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAAS. Deutsche Bank lowered Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Pi Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.39.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

