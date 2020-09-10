PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.65

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 1,280,619 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 884,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 230,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $10,134,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

