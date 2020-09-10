Pareto Securities Begins Coverage on ADS Crude Carriers (OTCMKTS:ADCUF)

Investment analysts at Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of ADS Crude Carriers (OTCMKTS:ADCUF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADCUF opened at $1.93 on Thursday. ADS Crude Carriers has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

ADS Crude Carriers Plc owns, charters, and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of three very large crude carriers, including ADS Page, ADS Stratus, and ADS Serenade. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

