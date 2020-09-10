Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $7.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

PK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Shares of PK stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

