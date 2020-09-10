Paul A. Camuti Sells 15,815 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane (NYSE:TT) EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of Trane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TT stock opened at $117.07 on Thursday. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $9,771,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane by 12.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,210,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane by 5,021.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen lowered shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

