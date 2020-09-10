Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

PRDO opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $938.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

