Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $938.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $114,237,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,531,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after buying an additional 1,022,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $24,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $11,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $11,700,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

