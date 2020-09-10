Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

