Peruvian Metals (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Peruvian Metals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 46,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Peruvian Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUVNF)

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

