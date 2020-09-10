Peter K. Shagory Sells 4,200 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $520,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNMD. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 9.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 87,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the second quarter valued at $1,731,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in CONMED during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 13.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.