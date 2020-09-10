Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Wednesday, August 5th, Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $478,304.16.

On Monday, July 6th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $342,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Peter Maag sold 18,182 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $637,642.74.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -75.16 and a beta of 1.00. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CareDx by 754.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 267.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on CDNA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.