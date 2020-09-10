PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.49

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $8.48. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 125,943 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut PETROLEO BRASIL/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/S alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.0002 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.