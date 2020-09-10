Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €15.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UG. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.54 ($26.52).

Get Peugeot alerts:

Shares of UG stock opened at €15.48 ($18.21) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.95. Peugeot has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.72).

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.