PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PUGOY. Redburn Partners raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get PEUGEOT SA/ADR alerts:

PEUGEOT SA/ADR stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.