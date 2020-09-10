Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

NYSE:PM opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

