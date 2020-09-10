Phillip Thong Purchases 1,366 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 1,366 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $21,173.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.74. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 122.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

