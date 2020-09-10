PHX Energy Services Corp Purchases 2,239,600 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 2,239,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$3,135,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,270,600 shares in the company, valued at C$3,178,840.

PHX Energy Services Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, August 14th, PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 31,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$34,100.00.

TSE PHX opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.15.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$46.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PHX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.