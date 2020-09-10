Phyllis Yaffe Buys 2,800 Shares of Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Stock

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,750.

Cineplex stock opened at C$9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $495.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.51. Cineplex Inc has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$34.39.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cineplex Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.57.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

