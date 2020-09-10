Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

In other Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust news, insider Andrew Feltus purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

