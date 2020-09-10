Pitney Bowes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,083 call options on the company. This is an increase of 280% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,390 call options.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.26 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The company had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. National Securities raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

