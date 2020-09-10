PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Stake Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 2,316.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 57.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLDT stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.37. PLDT Inc has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $853.38 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 22.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLDT Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

PHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

